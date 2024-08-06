Before she became ill, Julia was an active and fun-loving student involved in competitive cheerleading, tumbling, violin, debating and mentoring.
These activities, once central to her identity, were sidelined by her condition.
Julia’s health deteriorated suddenly and unexpectedly in March 2023. The last time she ate solid food was more than a year ago and she now relies on a nasal tube for nutrition and hydration. She suffers from vomiting, pain and other “horrific symptoms”.
The family has now reduced their goal to $108,500 after Queen Margaret College’s large contribution.
“The [school] fundraiser looked like a day of great fun and the fundraising means so much to Julia and our family as it shows her that, even though she has been away from school for 16 months now, her friends and teachers have not forgotten her and are all behind her”, the family posted in an update on the Givealittle page.
Queen Margaret College launched the “Generous for Julia” campaign in the final week of Term 2.
The effort included a raffle, a student-led Foodie Fundraiser with candy floss, baked goods and hotdogs, and a non-uniform day.
Principal Jayne-Ann Young said the response was remarkable.
“The efforts of our students, staff, whānau, alumni and members of our wider college community have made a tangible difference in Julia’s journey toward recovery.
“The date of the surgery and presentation of funds was announced at our first school assembly in Term 3, and it absolutely reaffirmed the power of community in times of adversity. We wish the Choquette family safe travels, and we hope to see Julia quickly recovered and back in our classrooms at QMC soon.”
Students have made videos, cards and artwork for Julia with messages of support, Young said.
The school has also facilitated Julia’s love of learning with tailored education options from teachers. This has been important for Julia.
“It’s a very lonely and isolating experience to be sick and away from school and friends for such a long time”, Puetz said.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.