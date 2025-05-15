Conder said he either allegedly stole sets with a high price tag or altered the barcodes.

The man was finally stopped after a search warrant at a Te Atatū South property that led to his arrest.

He has been charged with seven counts of obtaining by deception and three counts of theft in the Waitākere District Court.

Police have put the pieces together on a Lego theft spree stretching from Northland to the Waikato in recent months. Photo / Police

Conder told the large group of collectors and Lego lovers not to fret, because all of the prized sets were recovered during the search.

“At the end of the day it will mean that these pieces will be available for those who are willing to pay for their goods.”

Lego thieves are not uncommon given the sets’ high value, with some going for over $1000.

Last year, police stopped a 45-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man accused of stealing $20,000 worth of colourful bricks.

Sergeant Karen Tabb said the pair worked in tandem: while one pulled the fire alarm the other would make a getaway.

They were charged with 30 counts of shoplifting as well as charges under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act.

In 2023, Auckland police caught a serial Lego thief, charging the 39-year-old Browns Bay man over dozens of thefts from an Albany retailer.

Officers found an “underground Legoland” after searching a property on East Coast Rd in July.