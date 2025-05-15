- A 39-year-old man was captured in West Auckland for allegedly stealing valuable Lego sets across the North Island.
- He faces charges in the Waitākere District Court of obtaining by deception and theft.
- All stolen Lego sets were recovered during the search warrant.
An alleged prolific toy thief who took his crimes all over the North Island has been captured in West Auckland.
The 39-year-old man is now facing a brickload of charges after stealing “highly valuable” Lego sets, targeting stores from Northland, throughout Auckland and down to Waikato.
Sergeant Julian Conder said a case had steadily been built by the Waitematā West Enquiries Team after the first alleged offence in January.