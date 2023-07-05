Auckland police have caught a serial Lego thief, charging the 39-year-old Browns Bay man over dozens of thefts from an Albany retailer since April. Photo / Supplied

Auckland police have caught an alleged serial Lego thief, charging the 39-year-old Browns Bay man over dozens of thefts from an Albany retailer since April.

Officers found an “underground Legoland” after searching a property on East Coast Rd last week, a spokeswoman for police said.

Waitematā East area commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said the man stole “a large number” of Lego sets between April 27 and June 1.

Police charged the man over 26 incidents of theft and he will appear in the North Shore District Court “at a later date”, Sagar said.

“Police want to reassure our local retailers that we are working hard to hold these offenders to account,” he said.

“This is another example of our staff responding and apprehending those who are committing offending against businesses in our communities.”

Sagar said victims of theft should contact police and report incidents as soon as possible.

Police were working continuing to work with other agencies to reduce harm to retailers and in town centres.

“Suspicious activity can be reported to police on 111 if it happening now or 105 after the fact.

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”







