Efeso Collins: ‘The ancestor we always knew you were’ - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
Fa'anānā Efeso Collins, MP, who died last week. His memorial service was held yeserday. Photo / Greg Bowker

Fa’anānā Efeso Collins’ sister Millie told a loaves and fishes story at his memorial service in Manukau today.

He came to her one day and asked her to cook for a thing he was starting

