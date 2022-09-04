Whangārei Boys' High School will close its boarding house Carruth at the end of the year. Photo / Tania Whyte

Carruth House, Northland's only boarding hostel for boys, is closing at the end of the year after declining student numbers left it short of funds.

The Whangārei Boys' High School (WBHS) board announced the closure for the end of the year leaving its 28 boarders without school accommodation.

Board chairman Don Robertson says the closure had been on the cards for the past 18 months. It was a difficult decision but keeping the boarding house open was no longer financially viable.

"We are sad to see the end of Carruth but there simply is not the money to keep it open beyond this year," Robertson said.

He described the current boarders as a "good group of boys" with some coming from as far as Great Barrier Island and Auckland.

Robertson said it was a "significant upset" for the students, however, they wouldn't lose their place at the school.

"We are working very hard with the families to find accommodation outside the school.

"This is a tough time for the students, whānau and staff and we are doing everything we can to support them."

The number of boarders has been declining for about 10 years. At its peak, Carruth housed over 80 boys.

In February last year, there were still 37 students registered but to break even with its expenses, Carruth needs at least 54 boarders.

The board says Covid-related lockdowns and associated uncertainties for families have led to a noticeable drop in numbers.

Additional income through external group bookings during the school holidays also stopped during the height of the pandemic.

Carruth House formally opened in 1927. Photo / Tania Whyte

To add to the financial hardship, the facilities need an upgrade of at least $2.5 million.

"Covid has been something of a death knell because schools were unable to use operations grants to fund hostels and they have to stand on their own financial feet," Robertson said.

"Maintenance and refurbishment fall on the school and it can only use revenue generated by the hostel itself or raised externally for that purpose."

WBHS can't pull money from its operational school fund to support Carruth and a funding application to the Ministry of Education was declined.

Boarders currently pay $10,000 per year. A fee increase was discussed with families but was disregarded as unsustainable.

"If you're not able to build financial reserves you can't keep going," Robertson explained.

A revamp of the toilets and a new carpet was paid for by former reserves but those have run out now.

"Everyone is aware of the huge part that Carruth has played in the history of WBHS and Whangārei.

"But the reality is, that while this is a difficult and sad decision, it's the right one, as Carruth has run its course in its current form," Robertson said.

Carruth House formally opened in 1927 but Boy's High first welcomed boarders in 1910.

It is still uncertain what is going to happen with the facilities.

Robertson also said "every effort is being made to help the two fulltime and seven fixed term staff" of Carruth into other roles at WBHS or within the community.