It received the new assessment reports at 4pm on Friday.

The key risks identified were:

O Block: An assessed inter-storey drift of 6% between floors, a stairwell rating of 15% NBS, and an overall rating of 30% NBS.

Gym (Block Q): An overall NBS rating of 15%, with the ceiling braces posing the greatest risk.

A building with a rating of less than 67% NBS is deemed to be an “earthquake risk”, and a rating less than 34% NBS means the building is “earthquake prone”.

Onslow College has decided to close both buildings until further notice.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority while further investigation and design work is completed.”

It said it is facing a severe classroom shortage in the coming weeks with the two buildings unavailable, and is requesting that all students, including learning support, work from home on Tuesday, October 29 to allow them time to address it.

“We will be in touch on Tuesday with arrangements for Wednesday and the following days. We appreciate your patience and co-operation as we navigate these changes.

“We understand that this decision is challenging and appreciate your patience and co-operation as we navigate these changes.

“We acknowledge that this is a significant adjustment, and we are grateful for the students’ flexibility and co-operation. Please know that at all times, our decisions are made with our students’ safety in mind.”

- RNZ

