Onslow College has announced an immediate closure of the gym (Block Q) and O Block after updated seismic assessments found both buildings had structural elements that are at or below 30% of the New Building Standard (NBS).
In August, Wellington Girls’ College closed for multiple days after it was revealed the biggest teaching block at the school was earthquake-prone.
Onslow College said the gym previously had a seismic rating of 70% of the NBS and O Block had a rating of 55%.
“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority while further investigation and design work is completed.”
It said it is facing a severe classroom shortage in the coming weeks with the two buildings unavailable, and is requesting that all students, including learning support, work from home on Tuesday, October 29 to allow them time to address it.
“We will be in touch on Tuesday with arrangements for Wednesday and the following days. We appreciate your patience and co-operation as we navigate these changes.
“We understand that this decision is challenging and appreciate your patience and co-operation as we navigate these changes.
“We acknowledge that this is a significant adjustment, and we are grateful for the students’ flexibility and co-operation. Please know that at all times, our decisions are made with our students’ safety in mind.”
- RNZ
