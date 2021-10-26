Tararua's Tama's outlook changed after Cactus programme

Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo feels he's grown from participating in the Dannevirke Cactus programme. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo reckons participating in the Cactus programme was the best thing he's ever done.

Cactus, which stands for Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit is an eight-week programme run by police.

The Dannevirke programme is run by police senior constable Wayne Churchouse.

Tama's brother participated in the first one when it was introduced to Dannevirke secondary school students in 2016.

"It's been one of my aspirations to do Cactus since I've been at high school."

Tama says the programme is a military-style one which focuses on self-discipline.

Instead of participants competing against each other, they're taught not only to challenge themselves, but also to work together as a team to complete challenges.

Tama says before he went into Cactus there were things he would claim he didn't like and didn't want to try.

That perspective has changed.

"You don't know if something's going to be bad if you don't try it," he says.

The programme couldn't have come at a better time.

"It's made me think more about my mental health, about my fitness, who I am as a person, my work ethic, my outlook on life and my perspective."

Tama admits he was not exactly fit when he first started the programme.

The first day, the participants had to do various exercises within a certain timeframe.

"Unfortunately for me, I came last."

However, when he tested again at the end of the programme, he had managed to shave off about three minutes from his original time.

"That was a great improvement to see."

Tama says he won't sugar coat it by saying the course is easy.

"It's very tough, but you reap the rewards that come along with it."

Those rewards can be not only gaining some personal pride in what they achieve but also gaining some insight into teamwork.

"At times, everyone will hit a wall. Teamwork comes into that by picking each other up and getting back on track."

The programme is not just about military-style drills.

There are also sessions with guest speakers who come in to talk about things from budgeting to mock job interviews.

Tama believes the programme could not have a better mentor than Churchouse, also known as Mouse.

"He's done a great job. He deserves a lot of the credit, as well as the others who work behind the scenes.

"Mouse has been a great advocate for this programme. He's been an inspiration, plus a tough bastard at the same time."

He says the programme has a good foundation to keep going for future generations. "I'd like to see it continue."

Tama's main tip is to keep it up after the programme ends. "Just because the programme ends, it doesn't mean your journey has to end."

The programme is now accepting applications for February to April 2022. Forms are available at school offices or at the police station until November 4.