Education
Second time lucky: EIT grads hit the street after last year's Covid cancellation
Quick Read
Nursing grads Harriet Cairns, Grace Calder and Jamie Dee. Photo Paul Taylor
Students from all faculties at the Eastern Institute of Technology celebrated their Hawke's Bay Graduation on Thursday and Friday.
The three ceremonies in two days - and for the first time at Toitoi, Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre - included the traditional parades.
The institution's 2019 graduates, whose ceremonies were cancelled last year, were offered the opportunity to cross the stage at this year's ceremonies.
Photographer Paul Taylor snapped the happy grads parading through Hastings.