Police called to Mangakahia Area School, students in lockdown

Police have been called to Mangakahia Area School. Photo / Google

Police have been called to Mangakahia Area School. Photo / Google

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A Northland school has been put into lockdown due to a threat made against the school.

Mangakahia Area School commissioner Vivien Knowles said there had been an incident and police were at the school.

"We are receiving their advice and the school is in lockdown."

All students were safe, she said.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were looking into a threat made against "a school in the Titoki area".

"This was reported to Police just before midday. For operational reasons we are unable to comment on the specifics of the threat.

"However, we are aware that the school has self-initiated a lockdown and we are at the school liaising with them.

"The matter is still in the early stages and our enquiries remain ongoing."

Principal Phil Reynolds said he was not authorised to comment further.

Mangakahia Area School is near Wairua Falls, about 20 minutes west of Whangārei. The school serves Years 1 - 13.

- More to come