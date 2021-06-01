Police called after threat made to Mangakahia Area School

Police have been called to Mangakahia Area School. Photo / Google

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A lockdown at a school in Northland has been lifted after police were called to a reported threat around midday.

Students at Mangakahia Area School spent more than an hour in lockdown this afternoon but school commissioner Vivien Knowles confirmed just before 1.30pm that the lockdown had ended.

"The principal continues to work with police who are still at school," Knowles said.

"We are expecting students to go home at normal time."

A police spokesman earlier confirmed officers were looking into a threat made against "a school in the Titoki area".

"This was reported to Police just before midday. For operational reasons we are unable to comment on the specifics of the threat.

"However, we are aware that the school has self-initiated a lockdown and we are at the school liaising with them.

"The matter is still in the early stages and our inquiries remain ongoing."

Principal Phil Reynolds said he was not authorised to comment further.

Mangakahia Area School is near Wairua Falls, about 20 minutes west of Whangārei. The school serves Years 1 - 13.