New projects for Whanganui Intermediate after Government school improvement funding

Whanganui Intermediate School associate principal Darren Torrie is leading the projects, including the upgrade of the pool. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Whanganui Intermediate School is undergoing multiple redevelopment projects across its grounds, thanks to the Government's school improvement package.

Whanganui Intermediate was eligible for $400,000 of Government cash to upgrade its facilities, and the school is making every dollar go as far as it possibly can. There are multiple large projects under way at the school and money is still left in the kitty.

Most notably, the school is building a new playground, as well as tidying up the pool and filtration system, moving and refurbishing two classrooms, and building a new staff carpark.

All the projects are using local contractors.

Associate principal Darren Torrie, who has led all of the projects, said the funding was welcome.

"The school improvement fund was the allocation given to all of these projects which school budgets would never stretch to cover," Torrie said.

The carpark development project at Whanganui Intermediate. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

The largest project, a new staff carpark, meant the 100-year-old school bike shed had to be demolished and a new one constructed. The new parking area is being built on the old site.

"There are things here that have been here 100 years. There is a bit of history here. The bike shed, that had been here a long, long time."

Over at the school pool, contractors have begun work on grinding and resealing before the pool is painted and freshened up with new lanes and concrete work. The pool also has a new filtration system.

"The pool probably hasn't been touched in probably 10 to 20 years. It was leaking, it had cracks, it was in a pretty sad state."

The funding is also being spent on more minor projects around the school like fixing up concrete, straightening cricket nets and installing compost bins.

The entire school is also getting a fresh lick of paint, going from an old-looking tan colour to a more modern dark blue.

"The school was this colour when Kathy [Ellery, principal] went to this school. So we're talking 50-odd years ago. We're modernising there."

Ellery said the school, and Torrie in particular, had worked incredibly hard to make the money go as far as possible.

"Darren has run everything. He's done all the project management and saved us thousands. He's made it go a very long way and done some spectacular stuff."

The school is aiming for all of the projects to be completed by the end of the term.

The pool is expected to be operational by Labour Weekend, giving students the opportunity to make use of it before the term ends.