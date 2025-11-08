NCEA Level 2 English exams asked students to write about a boy with long hair being bullied and asked to pull down his pants to prove his gender.
The exam held on Thursday used a piece of “unfamiliar text” as partof the test for students to write about and make a literary analysis.
The exam booklet asked the students to “analyse significant aspects of unfamiliar written text(s) through close reading, supported by evidence”.
Students who took the exam said the text described the personal story of a boy with long hair who was bullied and asked to show his genitals to prove that he was a boy as he was often confused for a girl.
One parent said it was particularly concerning that it might upset people in the exam who have a history of sexual abuse.
“For them to present this question in an exam setting, without knowing the triggers it raises in some children sitting that exam, it’s unbelievable. It’s throwing it in their faces, in one of the most stressful times they have in their schooling.
“Every kid I’ve asked so far has said they felt awkward so they skipped that one. Thinking of how many children skipped that question today, because they’ve been forced to pull their pants down, it absolutely breaks my heart.”