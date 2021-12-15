Covid 19 Delta outbreak: High school NCEA exams attendance below half in Auckland

National Leader Christopher Luxon says that while the rest of the world is moving on, the Government has failed to deliver this year. Video / Mark Mitchell

Less than half of Auckland secondary school students have been turning up for their NCEA exams.

The Qualifications Authority (NZQA) told RNZ that attendance at NCEA exams in the region in the first two weeks of exams averaged 48 per cent.

The low attendance was due to a new rule that ensured students in Auckland, and also those in Northland and parts of Waikato, automatically received an unexpected event grade from their school for any exams they missed.

The rule recognised that teens in those areas spent more time in lockdown than students in other parts of the country.

NZQA said attendance in the first two weeks of exams was 60 per cent in Northland and 70 per cent in Waikato.

It said average exam attendance in the rest of the country was 82 per cent.

Last year, the national average rate of attendance was 86 per cent.

Photo / 123RF

NZQA assessment deputy chief executive Andrea Gray said it had expected that Covid-19 would reduce exam attendance in 2021.

"The changes made to NCEA and UE [University Entrance] this year - including the unexpected event grade process for students in Northland, Auckland and parts of Waikato - are designed to ensure students would not be disadvantaged by the disruption caused by Covid-19," Gray said.

Students and principals have previously told RNZ that exam candidates were likely to skip exams where they had a good unexpected event grade, so they could concentrate on other exams where they had weaker results.

NCEA and scholarship exams finished yesterday.

NCEA results will be available on January 20, and scholarship results on February 10.