Home / New Zealand

Education Ministry says some children have returned to school after truancy prosecution threat

Jaime Cunningham
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

David Seymour's tougher stance on truancy appears to be working in some instances. Photo / Michael Craig

Months after announcing tougher school attendance rules, the Ministry of Education is now considering prosecutions against parents in about 15 cases – and says the threat alone is working in some instances.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour announced the tougher stance in May, targeting parents who won’t send their children

