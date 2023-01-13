Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Editorial: Brazil capital riot - US election denialism exported

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Forensic investigators are framed by a cracked window damaged when supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Brazilian Supreme Court building, in Brasilia. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL:

The storming of Brazil’s main government buildings this week raises some uneasy questions, because of the way it clearly seemed a copycat of the January 6 attack on the two years ago.

