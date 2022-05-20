Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Welcome to the land of the long Covid cloud

4 minutes to read
More than a thousand coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic. Photo / File

More than a thousand coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic. Photo / File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

New Zealand's Omicron outbreak seems increasingly ominous for something the Government and public would prefer not to pay as much attention to.

Early this year, the Government was focused on vaccine booster and paediatric

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.