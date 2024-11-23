Editorial: We urgently need to lift whooping cough vaccination rates in Aotearoa

In New Zealand, we have seen spikes of whooping cough cases in May, June, July and another steady increase since September.

A total of 263 cases have been reported in the past four weeks (between October 19 and November 15) – the highest number of cases over a four-week period, to date, this year.

These numbers may also not be representative of the current situation as health experts warn most people will not get tested.

“Most cases may not be particularly ill so when you look at what you’re seeing and you’re looking at those cases being reported, it’s the tip of the iceberg,” Petousis-Harris said.

University of Auckland vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris says there are moves to improve the rates of pregnant women being vaccinated against whooping cough. Photo / Dan Cook, RNZ

While epidemics can still occur with high vaccination rates, the number of babies who get very sick will be much lower if that rate is lifted.

“Even in countries with very high levels of immunisation, epidemics still occur every few years, but the numbers of babies who get very sick is much lower when mothers have been vaccinated during pregnancy and when pēpi are vaccinated on time,” Jones said.

The whooping cough vaccine is not particularly good at preventing transmission, Petousis-Harris said, but it is “pretty good at preventing someone getting sick”.

Whooping cough is almost as infectious as measles and people can carry it without showing signs of sickness, meaning it will spread quietly within communities, with many not even knowing they are infecting others.

“So that’s another real challenge for us so there could be quite a lot circulating in the community. Just assume at the moment that it is probably everywhere,” she said.

Around 50% of babies who catch whooping cough before they turn 1 need to be hospitalised. One or two in 100 children will die from the infection.

“Our main concern with this epidemic is the risk of severe illness among babies either too young to be immunised or whose immunisations are delayed,” Jones said.

“Our key objective is to protect pēpi through on-time vaccination and immunisation during pregnancy.”

And as in previous epidemics, he said those babies most affected will be Māori and Pasifika children.

Health professionals are being urged to promote on-time vaccinations among vulnerable groups including Māori and Pasifika. Photo / Mike Scott, file

“Sadly, three babies died from whooping cough last year, and we want to avoid that happening again,” Petousis-Harris said.

“The best protection for infants is for their mother to be vaccinated during pregnancy. The antenatal vaccination for pertussis is safe and free.

“This is most effective when given from 16 weeks of pregnancy – and should be done during each pregnancy to provide the best protection for each baby.”

If you are pregnant and able to receive the whooping cough vaccine, please get immunised. You could be saving your baby’s life – or, at a minimum, you will be doing your bit to ensure fewer babies get severely sick in Aotearoa.