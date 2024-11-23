Editorial: We urgently need to lift whooping cough vaccination rates in Aotearoa

It does not need to be this way. We can protect our babies and our most vulnerable by vaccinating them. Choosing not to do so is, quite simply, irresponsible.
When declaring the epidemic this week, Director of Public Health, Dr Nicholas Jones, said a number of countries are experiencing record levels of whooping cough – also known as pertussis – possibly because of lower infection rates during Covid-19.
“Most cases may not be particularly ill so when you look at what you’re seeing and you’re looking at those cases being reported, it’s the tip of the iceberg,” Petousis-Harris said.
While epidemics can still occur with high vaccination rates, the number of babies who get very sick will be much lower if that rate is lifted.
“Even in countries with very high levels of immunisation, epidemics still occur every few years, but the numbers of babies who get very sick is much lower when mothers have been vaccinated during pregnancy and when pēpi are vaccinated on time,” Jones said.
The whooping cough vaccine is not particularly good at preventing transmission, Petousis-Harris said, but it is “pretty good at preventing someone getting sick”.
Whooping cough is almost as infectious as measles and people can carry it without showing signs of sickness, meaning it will spread quietly within communities, with many not even knowing they are infecting others.
“So that’s another real challenge for us so there could be quite a lot circulating in the community. Just assume at the moment that it is probably everywhere,” she said.
Around 50% of babies who catch whooping cough before they turn 1 need to be hospitalised. One or two in 100 children will die from the infection.
“Our main concern with this epidemic is the risk of severe illness among babies either too young to be immunised or whose immunisations are delayed,” Jones said.
“Our key objective is to protect pēpi through on-time vaccination and immunisation during pregnancy.”
And as in previous epidemics, he said those babies most affected will be Māori and Pasifika children.
“Sadly, three babies died from whooping cough last year, and we want to avoid that happening again,” Petousis-Harris said.
“The best protection for infants is for their mother to be vaccinated during pregnancy. The antenatal vaccination for pertussis is safe and free.
“This is most effective when given from 16 weeks of pregnancy – and should be done during each pregnancy to provide the best protection for each baby.”
If you are pregnant and able to receive the whooping cough vaccine, please get immunised. You could be saving your baby’s life – or, at a minimum, you will be doing your bit to ensure fewer babies get severely sick in Aotearoa.