Editorial: Three Waters murk needs clearing up

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, the architect of the Three Waters reform. Photo / Warren Buckland, File

EDITORIAL

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admits part of the Government’s Three Waters bill has caused confusion and has asked that it be clarified.

The latest controversy regarding the overhaul of tap, storm, and wastewater provisions came in the Finance and Expenditure Committee’s report, which recommended geothermal and coastal waters also be included within Te Mana o te Wai policy.

Critics were quick to pounce on the surprise inclusion, renaming the reforms as “Five Waters”. The Prime Minister sought to both stem the criticism and imply critics were uninformed, saying, “I’ve read the legislation, it does not change the scope. It’s a reference to the impact that if you pump for instance wastewater into the ocean, it has an impact on coastal water.”

Still, she acknowledged asking those who drew up the bill for “a way to make it much clearer”. Such a statement alludes to some mishandling, at the very least, and the episode will, inevitably, arouse even more concern in an area already clouded with suspicion.

Of all the reforms this sixth Labour Government has tabled, this has caused the most division and more care should have been taken. The Government remains adamant that the reform is necessary to keep rates low and improve water management, while the National and Act parties have vowed to repeal it if they win the next election.

A third reading of the Water Services Entities Bill is scheduled for December, prior to Parliament rising for recess. One suspects any more surprises will incense the electorate.



