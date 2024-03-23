Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Three reasons not to increase the pricing of NZ Great Walks

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Mitre Peak casts a reflection on the water along the Milford Track. Photo / Getty Images

Mitre Peak casts a reflection on the water along the Milford Track. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL

Starting from this year, a hut on the Milford Track - one of the country’s Great Walks - will set New Zealand residents back $92 a night. This is, as Herald travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand