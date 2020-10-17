Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: The morning after a general election

3 minutes to read

Politicians can get drunk on power and voters can sometimes suffer a hangover. Photo / Warner Bros

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

With all due congratulations to the winners in Election 2020, it's not an unusual sensation for many of us - at some points in life anyway - to wake up on Sunday morning with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.