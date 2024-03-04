Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: The dangerous precedent set by the Reading Cinema deal

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
There's no shortage of quake-prone buildings in Wellington, including the Central Library, Town Hall and Amora Hotel. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There's no shortage of quake-prone buildings in Wellington, including the Central Library, Town Hall and Amora Hotel. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Owners of quake-prone Wellington buildings must be rubbing their hands with glee now it’s confirmed the city’s council is going to stump up millions to fix a cinema complex. A cinema owned by American millionaires.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand