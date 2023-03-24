Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Posie Parker presents an opportunity

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Anti-transgender rights activist Posie Parker, or Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, speaking in George Square, Glasgow. Photo / Jane Barlow, PA Images via Getty Images, Fl;e

Anti-transgender rights activist Posie Parker, or Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, speaking in George Square, Glasgow. Photo / Jane Barlow, PA Images via Getty Images, Fl;e

EDITORIAL

British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull’s views are surely a repugnance to every decent and reasonable person.

Opponents point out the woman - also known as Posie Parker - has called for violence against trans

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand