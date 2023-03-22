Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Cost of living editorial: Putting the crisis in perspective

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he wants his Government to be focused on the issues that are most important to New Zealanders at the moment. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he wants his Government to be focused on the issues that are most important to New Zealanders at the moment. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images

EDITORIAL

Living in a cost crunch, it can be difficult to gauge how hard things are, and how much harder they may get, while simply dealing with day-to-day needs.

Items may seem more expensive at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand