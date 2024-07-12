Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: New Zealand should not have anyone feeling the cold this winter

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
On cold nights this mum and her three children often sleep in the lounge to avoid the expense of heating the rest of the house. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

On cold nights this mum and her three children often sleep in the lounge to avoid the expense of heating the rest of the house. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

OPINION

Every year, around 40,000 New Zealanders are disconnected from the power supply for non-payment, according to data from Consumer NZ.

Around the country, thousands of families are getting through winter in cold, dark

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand