Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Meth crisis needs a collaborative approach

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

It will be a slow road to break the grip meth has on Kiwis. Photo / NZME

It will be a slow road to break the grip meth has on Kiwis. Photo / NZME

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Social media and messaging apps are increasingly used for drug purchases, particularly for cannabis and MDMA.
  • Gangs are responsible for one-in-three methamphetamine sales, with higher control in the South Island, Northland and East Coast.
  • Wastewater testing has shown methamphetamine use tripled in Northland last year.

If you Google “meth capital of NZ” Northland always appears high in the results.

Many of the answers are centred on wastewater testing results from the nation’s sewerage plants.

A report earlier this year showed methamphetamine use had increased across Aotearoa and tripled in the North.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand