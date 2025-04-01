“In the past few weeks alone, we have seen three homicides and countless incidents involving drugs, highlighting the severity of the situation.”

Ngāpuhi wants the Government to help it stop the methamphetamine crisis and other social issues within the region.

He said the lack of housing, jobs, and essential services are further compounding the crisis in the region.

Kaikohe locals believe methamphetamine use in their town has reached epidemic proportions, with the drug easily found on every street corner.

With a population around 4500, the rural town is in the heart of Northland, which has the unenviable title of the meth capital of New Zealand. Most recent wastewater testing done for police shows nearly 2000mg of meth per day is consumed per 1000 Northlanders.

Some groups in the town, such as the Kaikohe-based Whakaoranga Whanau Recovery Hub, Te Ara Oranga and the Salvation Army Bridge programme are trying to help, but Government intervention is wanted, including more police on duty.

Tahere specifically called out the inadequate policing in the area, citing the recent homicide of a Ngāpuhi uri at Mangakahia Kaikohe where police were alerted to escalating violence prior but were unable to intervene in time.

‘‘With only six officers on duty at any given time to cover vast areas like Kerikeri, Paihia Kawakawa, Kaikohe, and Hokianga, the safety of our people is at risk. We demand accountability from the Police Commissioner and Minister.‘’

H said the methamphetamine crisis in Ngāpuhi has reached alarming levels, with Kaikohe recently identified as the “meth capital” of Aotearoa.

‘‘We have local NGOs and over 200 staff from Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi Group working tirelessly to combat these issues, but more resources are urgently needed.‘’

Tahere was frustrated with the Government’s decision to not allocate Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) funding directly to iwi, despite the widespread distribution of meth across the many Ngāpuhi valleys and region.

‘‘Throughout this entire time, the critical issue of mental health affecting both the victims and perpetrators of crime has been disregarded and overlooked by the government, particularly in the Ngāpuhi rohe. This neglect has compounded the challenges our communities face, leaving a vulnerable population without the necessary support and intervention they so desperately need,‘’ Tahere said.

‘‘We need the proper resources to empower our whānau, marae, and hapū to fight this epidemic. We are ready to escalate this work but we need the Government to stand with us.‘’

And he is calling on the Government to act now.

‘‘For months, we have been ready to do more for our people. It’s time for the Government to step up and provide the resources needed to make a real difference. We will no longer stand by while our whānau suffer. We are ready to act if given the support.‘’