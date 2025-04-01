Kaikohe has a serious methamphetamine problem that the police and other agencies have been unable to solve. Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi Chairperson Mane Tahere has written to the Government calling for urgent support to address the worsening social and poverty crisis within Ngāpuhi.
A youth seen smoking methamphetamine in Kaikohe’s main street underlines the methamphetamine crisis within Northland, prompting Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi to ask the Government for urgent action.
Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi chairman Mane Tahere has called for urgent and enhanced support from the Government to address the worsening social and poverty crisis within Ngāpuhi. In light of recent national political challenges and cuts to funding and jobs, the focus has shifted away from the critical issues that are affecting everyday whānau right now.
Tahere said as the situation escalates, immediate government intervention is necessary.
The situation was graphically brought home to him when he observed a rangatahi smoking a meth pipe on the main street of Kaikohe during the day.
“The crisis within Te Whare Tapu o Ngāpuhi is worsening, with rising violent crime, family harm, and the devastating impact of methamphetamine use,“ Tahere said.
With a population around 4500, the rural town is in the heart of Northland, which has the unenviable title of the meth capital of New Zealand. Most recent wastewater testing done for police shows nearly 2000mg of meth per day is consumed per 1000 Northlanders.
Some groups in the town, such as the Kaikohe-based Whakaoranga Whanau Recovery Hub, Te Ara Oranga and the Salvation Army Bridge programme are trying to help, but Government intervention is wanted, including more police on duty.
‘‘With only six officers on duty at any given time to cover vast areas like Kerikeri, Paihia Kawakawa, Kaikohe, and Hokianga, the safety of our people is at risk. We demand accountability from the Police Commissioner and Minister.‘’
H said the methamphetamine crisis in Ngāpuhi has reached alarming levels, with Kaikohe recently identified as the “meth capital” of Aotearoa.
‘‘We have local NGOs and over 200 staff from Te Runanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi Group working tirelessly to combat these issues, but more resources are urgently needed.‘’
Tahere was frustrated with the Government’s decision to not allocate Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) funding directly to iwi, despite the widespread distribution of meth across the many Ngāpuhi valleys and region.
‘‘Throughout this entire time, the critical issue of mental health affecting both the victims and perpetrators of crime has been disregarded and overlooked by the government, particularly in the Ngāpuhi rohe. This neglect has compounded the challenges our communities face, leaving a vulnerable population without the necessary support and intervention they so desperately need,‘’ Tahere said.
‘‘We need the proper resources to empower our whānau, marae, and hapū to fight this epidemic. We are ready to escalate this work but we need the Government to stand with us.‘’
‘‘For months, we have been ready to do more for our people. It’s time for the Government to step up and provide the resources needed to make a real difference. We will no longer stand by while our whānau suffer. We are ready to act if given the support.‘’