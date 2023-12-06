OPINION

The sight of flag-waving protesters descending on the steps of Parliament this week may have evoked unsettling memories of Covid-response protests of 2022, which left a nation fractured by mistrust, paranoia, and uncertainty.

It’s taken a long time for those deep rifts to start to heal, and many areas of Kiwi society remain wary of authority at both grassroots and national levels. There were concerns that Tuesday’s mass rally, organised by Te Pāti Māori against Government policies labelled “anti-Māori”, would reopen those wounds.

But while the protests caused temporary disruption, they served as a poignant reminder of the complexities of balancing political decisions and cultural preservation.

In Auckland, two arrests were made and police noted that the protests, spanning multiple cities, were generally peaceful, with most groups dispersing promptly. While there were traffic disruptions in many areas, including a significant backlog on the Waikato Expressway, the protesters' intention was clear – a peaceful demonstration aimed at raising awareness about perceived threats to Māori rights and the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.





In Wellington, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer addressed a crowd of a thousand. She had earlier indicated that the protests were a sign of what was to come over the next three years. The real intention was for communities to show up for each other and unite, she said, and the protest action was necessary as part of Māori’s strong culture of standing up for injustice.

Key to understanding the motivation behind the protests is acknowledging the grievances felt by Māori and voiced by Te Pāti Māori. The National-Act-NZ First caucus bid to redefine Treaty principles, the planned abolition of the Māori Health Authority, Oranga Tamariki policies, and the repeal of smokefree laws have stirred unease among Māori communities and organisations. They see a direct attack on Māori values and argue that they are “fighting for their mokopuna”.

Opponents of the proposals go further, saying the contemplated legislation amounts to a direct attack on Māori and would set race relations back decades.

“What’s being proposed, I think, puts Māori back into the dark ages of where we’ve really just begun to climb out of,” says Māori journalist and commentator Mihingarangi Forbes.

The country is only starting to reach a point where the wrongs of colonisation are being righted, she says.

Aside from the economic fallout caused by protests and demonstrations, with more tough times forecast for the first half of 2024, New Zealand cannot afford a descent into another Covid-like chasm of division and distrust.





Tama Potaka is a powerful advocate for Māori interests within the caucus. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ngarewa-Packer says Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needs to listen to Māori people rather than making decisions about them.

“How do you go off and form a coalition based on the fact that you think you know what Māori want – and [today] they come out in their thousands and tell you ‘you’ve got it so wrong’?”

Although new to the job, the time has already come for Christopher Luxon to step up. He must move now to bring all Kiwis together to avoid public disorder, disruption, and disunity – and preserve the challenging strides made in three generations of race relations.

Luxon has a robust ally and adviser in Cabinet minister Tama Potaka. Potaka assumes multiple key portfolios impacting Māori outcomes, including Minister of Conservation, Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti, Minister for Māori Development, Minister for Whānau Ora, and Associate Minister of Housing (Social Housing). He is a powerful advocate for Māori interests within the Cabinet.

Thousands took to the streets on Tuesday, bringing traffic – and the country’s race relations - to a standstill. It’s time for all the country’s leaders to stop, look, and listen – and cross the road together.