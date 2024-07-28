Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Interislander ferries safe to sail another five years, but should they?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The Interislander Cook Strait ferry Kaiarahi arriving in Wellington Harbour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Interislander Cook Strait ferry Kaiarahi arriving in Wellington Harbour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

With still no word on what ships will be replacing Interislander’s three ageing ferries, it’s looking increasingly like we’ll be continuing with the status quo until 2029.

But

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand