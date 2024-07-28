The extensive list of caveats to this statement included regular ongoing preventative and corrective maintenance, necessary upgrades and replacement of equipment, all relevant Class and Statutory surveys being carried out, and the vessels continuing to hold valid certificates.

DNV also warned that although machinery on board the ships had been well maintained, many systems were old and increasingly obsolete, making it difficult to source parts for repairs.

Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy said the findings meant KiwiRail could continue delivering reliable services for passengers and freight customers until the new ferries were built.

Of course, we still don’t know when that will be.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis, who sank the previous iRex project to build new mega ferries due to a major cost blowout, was the first to raise the prospect publicly of the existing ferries operating until 2029.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan last month, she referenced the DNV report, saying experts had found the ships could continue sailing for another five years.

Willis said the Government was committed to replacing the existing vessels, and while she would like to see replacement ships ahead of 2029, it did give them some time to sort a Plan B.

Maritime Union of New Zealand national secretary Carl Findlay has described keeping the vessels running until the end of the decade “a stop-gap measure at best”.

“There have been a number of technical issues with the ferries already, some with potentially very serious outcomes, and the fact remains that there are many ageing systems and components in service on the ferries.”

Findlay referenced several failures on board Interislander ferries in the past 18 months, including the recent Aratere grounding.

On top of those concerns, there’s the overall sailing experience on board vessels that are simply past their best.

Cruising on the Interislander was once a journey we promoted, an experience showcasing some of the country’s most spectacular scenery through the Marlborough Sounds.

It’s a key link between the north and south islands, a route anyone travelling by car, campervan or motorbike takes as part of their road trip.

Yes it’s vital Interislander’s ferries are safe and reliable, that they’re up to the simple task of completing the sailing across Cook Strait.

But should we not be aiming for more than that when it comes to such a crucial piece of national infrastructure?