Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed the world in 2022

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The remnants of a Russian convoy in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022. Photo / Ivor Prickett, The New York Times

The remnants of a Russian convoy in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022. Photo / Ivor Prickett, The New York Times

It’s not always obvious in real-time when the world goes through globally seismic events, as compared to merely major ones.

Analysts have to sift through the potential long-term consequences as multiple developments are happening. Conventional

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand