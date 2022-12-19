Voyager 2022 media awards
Putin’s war: The inside story of a catastrophe

1 hour, 7 minutes to read
New York Times

A New York Times investigation based on interviews, intercepts, documents and secret battle plans shows how a “walk in the park” became a catastrophe for Russia.

They never had a chance.

Fumbling blindly through cratered

