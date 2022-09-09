New Zealand has been under an orange traffic light setting since April 13. Photo / Alex Burton, File

New Zealand has been under an orange traffic light setting since April 13. Photo / Alex Burton, File

EDITORIAL

The drums are beating on the beltway for the lifting of remaining Covid-19 restrictions as early as Monday when Cabinet is expected to consider the matter at its next caucus meeting.

Given the form of this government, however, we are more likely to be told on Monday there will be easing of precautions over subsequent weeks - an announcement of changes to come, then.

In reality, there is little to ease.

Under the current orange traffic light setting, we can do everyday activities, but need to protect our vulnerable communities; face masks must be worn in many indoor locations; there are no capacity limits on cafes and bars. Visiting gatherings and events, gyms and hairdressers are all permitted with no distancing requirements; workplaces and schools can open; and the Health Ministry's advice is to "keep up healthy habits to protect yourself, your whānau and your community".

New Zealand has been under the traffic light regime since December 2 last year, when the Covid-19 Alert Level System was dropped. Northland, Auckland, Taupō, Rotorua Lakes, Kawerau, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Gisborne, Wairoa, Rangitīkei, Whanganui, and Ruapehu districts began in red. The rest of the North Island, and all of the South Island, were in orange.

Despite Omicron being detected at the border on December 16, Auckland and the aforementioned districts moved to orange on December 30. Northland remained at red until January 20.

On January 23 this year, the entire country moved to red after the first community Omicron cases were confirmed.

Phases were introduced over the following weeks, notably including mandates for vaccination in frontline health, education and border roles. New Zealand then moved to orange on April 13. There, aside from a few relaxed mandates and advisories, we have remained through two large peaks of Omicron outbreaks.

In recent days, there has been a rising call for an independent review of New Zealand's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This newspaper has been consistent on this; there must be a full and transparent review - our traffic light system should be included.

Disclosures over the Northland cluster in past days have affirmed there is still much to be revealed. Former Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins attempted to shrug off concerns about what actually led to the 11-day Northland lockdown in October last year, saying there was nothing new in the Herald's investigation. He may have been right in that, there was nothing new to him, but it was certainly new to those involved and the public.

Hipkins' response laid bare the underlying concern many people have had throughout the pandemic response and 282 days under a traffic light regime. Facts have been known to ministers and, likely, all of Cabinet but have not necessarily been outlined to the public. The media has sought answers throughout this pandemic but has been thwarted by a raised palm, citing individual privacy or information not being confirmed.

The official lines about the women who were wrongly issued border exemptions meant they were vilified. As soon as the minister responsible knew the truth, the matter should have been cleared up. An Official Information Act request by the Herald to uncover the facts was supposed to be provided by May 6, yet was withheld a further four months.

So what then to replace the traffic lights with? Continuing the transport theme, we might consider roundabouts. Studies have shown roundabouts are even safer than traffic lights.

Drivers need to slow down and think at roundabouts as opposed to trying to beat a red light. Australian studies estimate a 37 per cent reduction in collisions at roundabouts as opposed to traffic lights.

Pausing is an important step before proceeding into an intersection. And also before going where risks of infection are heightened.

Should traffic lights be turned off, or signalled to be removed on Monday, remain careful for ourselves and each other. Covid is still infecting; leaving long-lasting effects and claiming lives. Take a moment to pause, and look ahead, before going on in our roundabout ways.