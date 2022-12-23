Editorial: Getting to your destination in one piece

Patience is required if people attempt to drive in busy traffic over the holiday period when a lot of people will be using the roads.

On a Friday afternoon this month, three cars swerved in and out of State Highway 1 traffic between Hamilton and Auckland.

The road was generally busy and at some parts clogged with vehicles slowed by roadworks along the route. These drivers, going at a clip, were adding to the hazard.

It’s a familiar problem over the holiday period: lots of people wanting to get somewhere, and some of them being too impatient or reckless in their driving.

That could take the form of misjudged attempts to pass slower vehicles such as trucks and camper vans, sometimes with corners looming.

The huge volume of traffic escaping cities and towns for the beaches or other centres at this time of the year should make people think twice about whether they really need to travel. Or at least whether a bus, train or plane is an alternative to driving.

Conversely, for people staying at home, moving around a city like Auckland - emptied out for the seaside migration - can seem like a temporary breeze.

The holiday road toll covering the Christmas and New Year period began at 4pm yesterday and is due to end at 6am on January 4.

Last year 16 people didn’t survive travel on New Zealand roads during what is meant to be a celebratory period. It was the highest toll since 2016.

It’s a statistic of utter misery at what is meant to be a time for family, fun and relaxation.







