Editorial: Ferry problems a Strait-out failure

The Interislander ferry Kaitaki loaded with motorhomes and under power, crossing Cook Strait. Photo / Nick Unkovich

EDITORIAL

Maritime NZ’s safety and maintenance concerns with Interislander should be shared by every New Zealander and should be top of the agenda at the KiwiRail board’s next meeting.

The Kaitaki narrowly avoided disaster r when it lost power. A mayday call was issued with 864 people onboard. In the end, enough power was able to be restored for the ferry to limp back to Wellington Harbour.

