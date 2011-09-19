Editorial: Farmers must share burden on emissions

For the foreseeable future, farmers will escape responsibility for their emissions, even though these amount to half the country's total. File photo / David White

The Government's embrace of the previous Administration's carbon pricing regime has always been less than fulsome.

Already, it has acted to water down Labour's law. Now, it has seized the opportunity offered by the Caygill review of the emissions trading scheme to proceed further down the same path. Indeed, in its extraordinary generosity to farmers, it plans to surpass that document's recommendations. In the process, a scheme noted for its modest impositions will become truly timorous.

The Government has accepted the Caygill panel's view that, while the ETS is the most effective policy for reducing emissions at least cost, the full entry of the energy, transport and industrial sectors, currently scheduled for 2013, should be postponed. They would now meet their full emissions obligations through a phasing-in process in 2013, 2014 and 2015 "to ease the price impacts on households and businesses", said the Climate Change Minister, Nick Smith.

The review panel also said, however, that farming should be treated the same as other export industries. The agricultural gases methane and nitrous oxide should, therefore, be brought into the regime in 2015, as the current law requires. But Dr Smith said agricultural emissions would be included only if "practical technologies are available to enable farmers to reduce their emissions and more progress is made by our trading partners to reduce their emissions".

This means that, for the foreseeable future, farmers will escape responsibility for their emissions, even though these amount to half the country's total. In effect, a major part of the bill to meet the country's obligations under the Kyoto Protocol will pass from them to the taxpayer. This might be justifiable if there was merit in Dr Smith's reasoning. There is not.