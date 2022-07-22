Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Eighties nostalgia shows today also holds stranger things

5 minutes to read
Stranger Things has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards including one for best drama series and has sparked huge interest in 1980s life. Photo / Netflix via AP

Stranger Things has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards including one for best drama series and has sparked huge interest in 1980s life. Photo / Netflix via AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

The 1980s are undergoing something of a revival for both the decade's similarities and differences to now.

It's a period often mined for nostalgia in popular culture, notably the entire concept of the Netflix

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.