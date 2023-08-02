Editorial: Disorder in the House deplorable

National Party MP Tim van de Molen. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Upheld or not, the latest episode of an MP being referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee is another slap in the face for the New Zealand public and to the dignity of our democracy.

On the face of the allegations, behaviour has been less than desirable and an inquiry is warranted.

Parliament’s Speaker Adrian Rurawhe says he has received a letter of notification about National’s Waikato MP Tim van de Molen’s conduct towards Labour’s Shanan Halbert, chairman of the Transport and Infrastructure select committee, after a meeting on June 29.

Rurawhe said there were differing accounts of what happened but “if the allegations are accurate, the conduct complained of could amount to threatening or intimidating a member acting in the discharge of their duty, or threatening a member on account of their conduct in Parliament”.

The Herald understands van de Molen is accused of standing over Halbert, prompting other MPs to surround the Labour MP in support - something the National MP contests.

Only two weeks ago, a scathing inquiry by Sir Maarten Wevers, the registrar of the Register of Pecuniary Interest, criticised Labour’s Michael Wood for “a worrying and ongoing lack of awareness” over the need to quickly correct errors in his pecuniary interest return.

Wood - who resigned as a minister - has now been referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee, where MPs will consider whether he is guilty of contempt.

In June, Act MP Simon Court was referred to the Privileges Committee after publicly sharing select committee information.

Labour’s Jan Tinetti has also been subject to the Committee’s scrutiny over her behaviour in February. In her role as Education Minister, Tinetti was questioned by the Opposition about the timing of a release of school attendance data.

The committee found her obfuscations to be evidence of a “sustained and erroneous judgment” and displayed a “high degree of negligence”.

Other allegations have emerged in recent months and, while not demanding Privileges Committee attention, also reflect poorly on our elected representatives.

Labour’s Kiri Allan, who has resigned after being arrested and charged over a car crash, faced accusations related to concerns about her treatment of officials. Labour colleague Stuart Nash was dismissed as a minister after it was revealed the Napier MP had emailed two donors with details of private Cabinet discussions in 2020.

History is littered with MPs behaving badly. It could be said that the representatives of the people are no less fallible than anyone else. But, by any measure, they should do better.

Before the rash of Privileges Committee referrals this year, it had been five years since such action was warranted - when NZ First leader Winston Peters was referred over an undeclared donation from businessman Owen Glenn.

Perhaps the Speaker is handling complaints differently to his predecessors, but the onslaught of referrals should be enough for party leaders and MPs to take stock.

