Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Road projects and that sinking feeling

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon and transport spokesman Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon and transport spokesman Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

In a timely but unrelated coincidence, a main arterial road between downtown Auckland and some of the most expensive homes on the northern slopes of Herne Bay slumped into a sinkhole last week.

National

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand