Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Cruise ships return to Australia post Covid - are they safe?

3 minutes to read
The Carnival Sunshine in Charleston. US federal officials in March dropped a health warning that had been attached to sailing on cruise ships since the pandemic began. Photo / AP

The Carnival Sunshine in Charleston. US federal officials in March dropped a health warning that had been attached to sailing on cruise ships since the pandemic began. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

Cruise ships are returning to Australasia after a hard two years laid up by Covid-19.

The hugely popular form of tourism has a fair bit to prove after the early stages of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.