Editorial: Christchurch mosque terror attacks 5th anniversary - Why we must never forget

The Ripple Effect: A look back at the worst terror attack on New Zealand soil. Video / NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

New Zealand’s darkest day passed yesterday, leaving little mark on most Kiwis’ daily lives.

But for survivors, bereft family members, first responders and others directly affected by the terror attacks , the day will never slip by as any other.

