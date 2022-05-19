Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Budget 2022 aims for long-term vision, short-term support

3 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson during his presentation at the Budget lockup at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson during his presentation at the Budget lockup at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

Finance Minister Grant Robertson had said his Budget 2022 would be about providing economic security for New Zealanders - the Secure Future Budget.

"We do that in the here and now. We do that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.