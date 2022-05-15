The "builder" v the "bulldozer" - Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese. Photo / Mark Tantrum & Getty Images

EDITORIAL:

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison heads into the final stretch of the election campaign this week in full wooing-mode to sceptical voters.

On Friday, like a desperate husband pleading with a spouse who is sick of his ways, Morrison came close to begging: "I can still change. Honest."

"As we go into this next period, on the other side of this election, I know there are things that are going to have to change with the way I do things," he said, conceding that he "can be a bit of a bulldozer".

Up until this new suggestion that the PM would be able to tone it down in a new term, Morrison had been presenting himself as the stronger option to opponent Anthony Albanese's "loose unit".

"What Australians have needed from me going through this pandemic has been strength and resilience," Morrison said.

Now he's trying to convince undecided voters there would be some change, but still from a safe pair of hands during difficult times.

However, drawing attention to his own character puts the May 21 election leadership focus squarely on himself, when he would want to be successfully raising doubts about the fitness of Labor's Albanese to take over.

It can't be a good position for an incumbent leader to be in, with his party behind in the polls, and with time running out to convince with his pitch.

And policy is a difficult area for the Liberals amid cost of living inflation and an increasingly complex economic outlook.

Morrison argues economic management is the Coalition government's strong suit, whereas Albanese suggests there's room for improvement.

Along with climate change, they are the most important issues on voters' minds.

Has the PM's polarising personality finally caught up with him?

An ABC analysis summed it up as: "The Liberal Party is so acutely conscious of Scott Morrison's unpopularity that its pitch to voters has been crafted to accommodate it."

News.com.au reported during a focus group of swing voters, Morrison was described as "selfish", "arrogant" and "obnoxious".

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo / AP

Albanese has made a number of gaffes during the campaign, not remembering things he would be expected to know and having to clarify his stance on wage rises. Despite that, he also has a knack for clear, memorable phrases.

He seems to be on top of the issue of voter frustrations with Morrison, describing himself as "a builder" to the PM's bulldozer.

Albanese also didn't miss the opening he'd been given to reinforce the idea that re-electing Morrison would mean more of the same.

"He will not change. He will just get more arrogant, more out of touch, less trustworthy. If you want change ... just change the government."

It will come down to a tight battle over marginal seats and the result will be keenly analysed on this side of the Tasman.

Morrison must hope the Liberals' late campaign launch yesterday also gives him a late boost, and that Australians are in the mood to give him another chance.