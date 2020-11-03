Website of the Year

Editorial: Blasted fireworks go thump, whoosh and bang in the night

Remember, remember. The fifth of November. An out-of-control fire caused by Guy Fawkes night fireworks on Mt Wellington in 2019. Photo / Will Trafford.

EDITORIAL

The sale of fireworks has been scaled back incrementally over the lifespan of this generation of New Zealanders. Could it be time to signal an end to individual sales?

The sale of fireworks to

