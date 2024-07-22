He wouldn’t commit to returning to the top job after being issued a formal warning for illegal farming practices following an independent investigation.

Scott said he needed to talk to his fellow councillors first.

He continued to serve on the council during the independent investigation, which cost $66,000.

ECan chief executive Stefanie Rixecker said Scott was free to resume his job after the investigation found “a warning was appropriate” for the complex consent issue.

Scott’s fellow 15 councillors were contacted to see if they supported Scott resuming the chair.

Five did not respond by the deadline, while most others declined to comment until after they met tomorrow.

But Paul Dietsche (Christchurch South/Ōwhanga) suggested he should step down.

Dietsche said Scott’s statements to the media were “ill-conceived and as a result cost ratepayers in the form of having to pay for this investigation”.

“As such, I feel chairperson Scott should step down, or do we ask that he reimburse the ratepayers for the investigation fees?”

ECan councillor Paul Dietsche believes Peter Scott should not resume as chairman.

Two councillors offered their support to him resuming the role.

David East (Christchurch North East/Ōrei) said he felt the 10-week investigation could have been resolved in 10 days and at minimal expense, and that “Peter has my support to resume as chair”.

John Sunckell (Mid Canterbury/Ōpākihi) said he was pleased Scott had been cleared and saw no reason for him not to resume as chairman.

“His experience and contacts nationally are needed if Canterbury is to prosper in these challenging times.”

Scott’s fellow South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi councillor, Nick Ward ,also believed the investigation had taken too long, but was happy it had concluded so councillors could work out the next step.

He declined to comment on Scott’s role as chairman.

Mid Canterbury/Ōpākihi councillor Ian Mackenzie said the investigation had concluded and as it stood, Scott remained chairman.

He did not want to comment further.

Joe Davies (Christchurch North East/Ōrei) had been one of the councillors to send questions requesting an explanation for the situation in April and was yet to have those resolved.

He wanted to wait until councillors met and hoped to view an unredacted version of the report before commenting.

Grant Edge (North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke), Claire McKay (North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke), Vicky Southworth (Christchurch South/Ōwhanga), and Deon Swiggs (Christchurch West/Ōpuna) all declined to comment.

There was no response back from Craig Pauling (Christchurch West/Ōpuna), Greg Byrnes (Christchurch Central/Ōhoko), Iaean Cranwell (Ngāi Tahu Councillor), Tutehounuku Korako (Ngāi Tahu Councillor), and Genevieve Robinson (Christchurch Central/Ōhoko).

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



