Some areas can expect a rainy Easter. Photo / File

It's been a sunny start to the long weekend for many, but the Easter Bunny may need to pack an umbrella as the weather takes a wet turn in some spots.

While the sun is shining down on Auckland today, MetService forecasts clouds tomorrow and by Monday occasional rain is forecast. Strong easterlies could come through in some exposed places.

Despite the rain, the temperature is staying relatively warm, with highs of 22C for the whole weekend.

Although cloudy skies, spots of rain and strong northerlies are on the cards in the Capital today, Wellingtonians can look forward to soaking up some rays on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday is set to be partly cloudy then will become fine, with a high of 17C. MetService reports Monday will bring fine weather and light winds in the city.

The sun is also popping through in Christchurch today, which is looking at a high of 22C, but some showers are forecast.

Sunday is going to be a little chillier with a high of 15C and the odd morning shower, and Monday is shaping up to be fine with a high of 17C.

Where's warm right now? Well actually most of the country!



Has it been warm where you are today? pic.twitter.com/c1YG2BYwr4 — MetService (@MetService) April 15, 2022

Further south Dunedin is in for similar weather, including a bit of rain on today, clearing up as the day goes on.

Both Sunday and Monday will be fine, with highs of 15C and 18C respectively.

Holiday-makers in Queenstown will have something to smile about because, bar a few showers today, the weather is going to be fine and sunny all weekend.

However, cool temperatures, as low as 2C, in the morning and evening mean you'll need to pack your poly props.

Back up north, wet and warm weather is in store for Whangārei throughout Easter.

Today will be fine with a few light showers from this afternoon. Tomorrow, rain develops in the evening and easterlies become strong.

On Monday, rain and strong easterlies are expected, and a high of 22C.

Those wanting to get outdoors in Napier today are in luck. Fine sunny weather and a high of 23C is forcast for the area.

Sunday and Monday will both be cloudy, with highs of 19C. A few showers may also come through on Sunday.