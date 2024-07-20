Residents group Mana Taiao believes East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick is “misguided” in her interpretation of the Emissions Reduction Plan released this week by Government.
The group also believes she is “not being honest about the reality faced by local landowners”.
A representative from Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti met with the MP this week and she agreed the footprint of pasture and pine in the region would be reduced, MTT spokesperson Hera Ngata-Gibson said.
“The impression was that Dana agreed with the many recommendations from the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use that there needs to be a sensible plan to manage the transition required.
“She said she had been struggling to get clarity from officials on whether anything was being done, which again was disappointing and suggests to many of us that this region really isn’t a priority for the new Government,” Ngata-Gibson said.