The Hauiti Berries operation occupied four hectares of land alongside State Highway 35 on the outskirts of Tolaga Bay. No indication has been given at this stage on future plans for the site. Photo / Paul Rickard

In late 2023, the Gisborne Herald ran a story in which it was stated the blueberry growing operation was “on track” to meet harvest targets that season, “with good-quality fruit and a full picking team”.

The story went on say Hauiti Berries had capacity for and was actively investigating additional uses and growing options for its infrastructure.

“However, a range of factors, including adverse weather last year impacting trees and fruit, mean operations are no longer viable,” Hauiti Berries chairman Wayne Amaru said in the statement yesterday.

“The partnership’s priority is the people impacted by this decision, which has not been taken lightly.

“We understand this has a direct impact on our employees, their whānau, customers, suppliers, shareholders and investors, iwi, hapū and the wider community.

“We want to assure whānau that they are top of mind for us.

“One fulltime role is impacted by this decision, and he has been redeployed to a role with Nati Growth,” Amaru said.

“The remainder of our workforce were seasonal employees, who finished up with us in February 2024.”

Up to 30 pickers were employed during the last season.

Around 30 pickers were brought in to harvest the 2023 crop, among them Brannagan Kopua and Nikita Hodge. Photo / Liam Clayton





Amaru said the partners wished to thank the community, hapū and iwi within the rohe for their invaluable support throughout the six years of operations.

“The hard work, commitment and backing of our whanaunga are the reason we performed well for so many years, and we are grateful for the impressive amount of awhi we have been shown.

“It is disappointing to be ceasing trading, but the reality is the berry operations have struggled to meet expectations for some time.

“It’s time we turn our heads to more viable investment opportunities for the benefit of our people.”

* In its 2020 report for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), research company Coriolis said blueberries had emerged as a high-growth sector for New Zealand “that has grown on the back of growing global demand for this small, healthy fruit”.





Hauiti Blueberries outside Tolaga Bay shut its gates for the final time back in April after what was described as "a successful" 2023 harvest season.





NZ Department of Agriculture introduced blueberries to this country from the United States in 1950 to provide a suitable crop on the acid peatlands of Waikato, which remain the centre of blueberry production today.

In the 1970s, improved varieties were imported from the US and since then, further introductions have occurred with fruit breeders – at Plant & Food Research and elsewhere – developing improved varieties with superior characteristics.

“At the same time, global demand for blueberries is growing, driven by clear research on their great taste, their health-giving properties and their status as one of a handful of ‘superfruit’ known to consumers,” the report said.

“New Zealand now has a large and vibrant blueberry industry with 2020 figures showing 640 hectares (and growing) of fruit creating $62 million in total industry revenue – including $39 million in exports. The Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay and Waikato are the primary growing regions, with firm growth and investment in Northland and the South Island.”

Tairāwhiti was among those regions until April this year.

The statement indicated there were no further plans for the site at this stage.































