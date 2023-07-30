Voyager 2023 media awards

Earthquakes explained: How NZ’s quake systems are now better equipped for The Big One

Jamie Morton
By
7 mins to read
If 2016's Kaikoura Earthquake happened tomorrow, scientists would immediately be able to identify regions with potentially damaging shaking, thanks to new capability. Photo / Mike Scott

New Zealand now has one of the best earthquake response systems in the world, thanks to a years-long, multi-million-dollar programme enabling scientists to model shaking and impacts in real-time. GNS experts explain to Jamie Morton

