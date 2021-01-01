Earthquake rattles Wellington this morning

An early-morning 4.2 earthquake rattled Wellington. Photo / Geonet

An early-morning 4.2 earthquake rattled Wellington residents this morning.

Geonet reported the quake at 4.57am, with a depth of 26km, 5km west of Upper Hutt.

Geonet reported it as moderate and 7623 had said via its website that they felt it.

They said it also may have been felt in Blenheim, Eketahuna and Feilding.

M4.5 quake causing moderate shaking near Porirua https://t.co/G34A4FVLT4 — GeoNet (@geonet) January 1, 2021

People in the area said on Twitter the shake had woken them up.

One wrote: "Definitely scared us out of town folk. Felt the shake for a few seconds in lower hutt."

Another said: "That's now 3 days in a row that we have had a morning shake here in Wellington. Interesting start to 2021."