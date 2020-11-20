Early morning 5.2 quake shakes lower North Island

A quake centred near the North Island's central volcanic plateau has rccked the lower half of the island overnight. Image / Geonet

A 5.2 tremor which caused homes to "jump" has rocked the lower half of the North Island overnight.

Geonet says the quake, which was located 35km west of Ohakune, in the volcanic Central Plateau, struck at 1.43am.

It was measured at a depth of 127km.

Those living in the affected regions say there was loud roar before a tremor which lasted up to 45 seconds.

People across Whanganui and Manawatū have taken to social media describing the moment the early morning quake struck, saying there was initially a sharp jolt, followed by a series of shakes.

Geoff Blackmore, who was in Taumarunui not far from the quake's epicentre, described a thrust that violently rattled his home.

"It was a sharp jolt that made the house jump, followed by one minute and five seconds of very gentle swaying," he posted on Facebook.

An early wake up for some today with a M5.2 earthquake 128km below the Whanganui region. It was felt In the lower North Island and we received 3000+ felt reports.

For more detail see: https://t.co/1yT2SCX6xR pic.twitter.com/Fq5id3uFPh — GeoNet (@geonet) November 20, 2020

Dave Martin said he was woken by the quake when his house started moving.

"Woke me up.. The house was rocking like crazy," he posted.

Katrina Parker, who lives on the outskirts of Palmerston North, posted she was also woken from a good sleep when it hit.

"It was weird. A sharp jolt, then a pause, then a few shakes. Was waiting for more but glad there wasn't more. Dam I was having a good sleep too."

More than 3000 people reported feeling the tremor, experiencing rocking across the Whanganui region and the lower North Island.

Geonet said it was an early wake up for some today with the quake striking well below the Whanganui region.