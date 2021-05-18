Eagle Brewing owner quits a week after racist comments against Māori

Eagle Brewing NZ owner Dave Gaughan is quitting his brewing company. Photo / Supplied

By Eleisha Foon of RNZ

Canterbury businessman Dave Gaughan, who was called out for racist remarks against Māori, is quitting his brewing company.

Following an apology to New Zealand last week for a social media comment, Eagle Brewing NZ owner Dave Gaughan said he had sought legal advice, and had decided to resign.

He told RNZ he would leave the business and "step down as a director of Eagle Brewing New Zealand and will transfer his shareholding in the company to his wife Marilyn Gaughan".

Another new director - who is not involved in the day-to-day running of the business - will also be appointed.

Marilyn Gaughan would be appointed as director and she had also decided to end their marriage, Dave Gaughan said.

He also promised he would "take action" and learn from his mistakes.

Tomorrow, he will meet with She Is Not Your Rehab founders Matt and Sarah Brown - of an anti-violence movement aiming to break cycles of domestic violence - and a team of educators to have a hui and kōrero about racial bias, and to learn about Māori culture.

RNZ will be there to document the conversation and speak to the educators about racism, cancel culture and the process of unlearning racial bias.

- RNZ